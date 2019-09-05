Image Credit:

American rock legends Red Hot Chili Peppers wowed the crowds at The Arena on Wednesday night, in the first Yas Island concert held as part of the inaugural Abu Dhabi Showdown Week.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers thrilled fans during their first-ever UAE gig with a funky and energetic list of hit songs from their 36-year career at the summit of rock.

The four-piece band, whose line-up includes charismatic singer Anthony Kiedis, iconic bassist Flea, long-time drummer Chad Smith and guitarist Josh Klinghoffer, drew huge cheers from The Arena crowd when they opened with ‘Can’t Stop’, before launching into classics ‘Otherside’, ‘By The Way’ and ‘Californication’ — the title track from the 1999 album, which is marking its 20th anniversary this year.

The crowds danced along with abandon as The Arena’s newly-opened indoor venue brought in some cooling comfort from the UAE summer. However, logistics did cause some frustration, which was also recorded on social media through several tweets, with people complaining about parking, along with long queues to enter the venue and for F&B. However, the energy that Red Hot Chili Peppers brought to the event had fans enthused through the night.