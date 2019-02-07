Indian pop musician Remo Fernandes and his band Microwave Papadums will headline a concert in Dubai in February, joined by Goa’s nightingale Lorna Cordeiro.
The ‘Noite de Goa’ event, which is an amalgamation of art, culture and music, will be held on February 15 at the Club House Terrace, Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club.
The artists will be joined by two of Goa’s most talked about stage comedians Prince Jacob and John D’Silva along with Dubai’s own Mario and Chryslyn and Sanio Fernandes.
Doors will open at 7pm and the show will start at 8pm. Tickets start at Dh125 and are available online.