Dubai: Global Village, announced new offerings and special activities to take place during the holy month of Ramadan on Wednesday.
For the month ahead, Global Village will be decked out in Ramadan Wonders.
Global Village is bringing back the Majlis of the World, where guests will enjoy Ramadan traditions in a one-of-a-kind setting. Guests can order Iftar or Suhoor or bring food from any of the dining options around the park.
A variety of Ramadan-themed performances will include oud, qanun, harp and cello players, a traditional Tannoura dancer and a close-up magician to mesmerise majlis guests. Families and friends can also rent board and card games like Uno, Keiram, Jackaroo, Chess and Backgammon. All bookings can be made online starting from March 20.
Shopping and souvenirs
For Ramadan home accessories the Egypt, Turkey, and Al Sana’a pavilions will be selling a selection of collections and on-off pieces, while tasty dates and sweets can be found at the KSA, Syria, and Oman pavilions. The UAE, Yemen, Pakistan, Kuwait and Bahrain pavilions will be the places to go for anyone looking for spices and condiments to add that something extra to their Ramadan dishes.
For the Ramadan chefs of the family, the India pavilion offers unique clay cooking pots that would make a wonderful addition to any Iftar table as they are known to retain the nutritive values of food cooked in them.
Across the entire month Global Village will host a variety of Ramadan-themed shows. The highlight will be a magnificent 30-piece arabesque orchestra performing twice every night on the main stage. Other shows guests can look forward to include a violin player and the lightshow Kaleidoscope.
The park’s Ramadan operating hours will be 6pm to 2am daily to accommodate guests during Iftar and Suhoor timings. Global Village will continue to welcome guests until April 29.