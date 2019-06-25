A new play being staged in Dubai will give an insider’s take on the workings of a UAE radio show.
‘Radio Dekkh’, a Hindi play, will be staged at Dubai’s Emirates Theatre, Emirates International School on June 28, featuring UAE radio presenter Gaggan Mudgal from 106.2 Big FM.
Written and directed by Mudgal, the show presents 14 characters who will depict the life of presenters at a radio station.
Speaking about the comedy, Mudgal said: “It’s my attempt to present the amusing life in, on and around radio in the funniest way — its routine, challenges, situations and also the various aspects of the life of an RJ through this comedy act. It is fresh, fun and full of laughter and audiences are sure to have a great time”.
Tickets for the event start at Dh49 and are available online.