Indian film actor and producer Prosonjit Chatterjee, along with fellow stars Abir Chatterjee, Rituparna Sengupta, Paoli Dam, Srabonti Chatterjee and filmmaker Srijit Mukherjee, will in Dubai to celebrate 100 years of Bengali cinema.
The second Bongo Probashi Milap 2018 event, which is being billed as one of the biggest conglomeration of Bengalis outside India, will be held across three days in Dubai, starting November 30.
The first night will feature a concert by popular Bengali singer and music composer Jeet Ganguly and playback singer Nikhita Gandhi, who will take to the stage along with other performing artists. The event will be held at the Shaikh Rashid Auditorium, The Indian High School, Oud Metha.
On December 1 and 2, Dubai will witness a Bengali Film Festival, which will be inaugurated by Prosonjit Chatterjee and will be held at the Dubai College auditorium.
Several notable actors and filmmakers from Bengali cinema will be on hand to speak about their movies and to answer questions from the audience.
Films that will be screened at the festival include Kishore Kumar Junior, starring Prosonjit Chatterjee and Aparajita Auddy, which will be screened one the first day at noon.
The world premiere of the romantic thriller, Tritiya Adhyay, will be held at 3pm, directed by Manoj Michigan and starring Abir Chatterjee and Paoli Dam.
Later at 6pm, Bomkesh Gotro, also featuring Abir Chatterjee, along with Sohini Sarkar and Priyanka Sarkar, will transport viewers back to post Independent Calcutta of 1956.
Sonar Pahar will screen at 9pm, a family drama directed by Parambrata Chatterjee and starring SoumitraChatterjee, JishuSengupta and Tanuja Mukherjee.
The following day, Atanu Ghosh’s Indian National Award-winning Mayurakashi, which bagged the Best Bengali feature film accolade, will screen at 11am, starring Soumitra Chatterjee and Prosonjit Chatterjee.
Surjo Prithibi Chardike Ghore will have its world premiere at 2pm, directed by Arjit Biswas and starring Meghaadh Bhattachajee.
Other films being screened on the day are Ek Je Chilo Raja at 5pm, directed by Srijit Mukherjee and starring Aparna Sen, followed by the 8pm screening of Uma, starring Jishu Sengupta.
Tickets for event are available online.