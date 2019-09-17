The company that designed Priyanka Chopra’s jewellery for her wedding reception with Nick Jonas in New Delhi last year, is coming to Dubai. The family-run Khanna Jewellers will bring their latest collection at a trunk show on September 24 and 25 at the Waldorf Astoria Financial Centre. Joining them will be shawl maker Ahuja Sons, known for their huge celebrity clientele, and popular Pakistani pret and bridal label Elan.