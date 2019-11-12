The ‘Bohot Hard’ music night will also announce the winners of a UAE singing contest

Alternative rock band Avial and Prabhdeep are headlining an event in Dubai in November, in a win for the UAE underground music scene.

The November 22 gig, called ‘Bohot Hard’, will also feature names such as Neeraj Shridhar (lead singer of Bombay Vikings), TV presenter and actor Luke Kenny (‘Rock On’, ‘Sacred Games’), singer Pratichee Mahopatra (Viva) and upcoming singer Tejaswini.

Taking place at Bar Baar, Majestic Hotel, the event will also have the Dubai-based musician Nikhil Uzgare and the finalist of MTV ‘Next Big Thing’, Dhruv.

The evening will also feature the finale of an ongoing singing contest for local bands and solo artists from the Dubai music scene where the winners will walk away with prizes.