Ready to get some retail therapy? The PosH-RacK fashion and lifestyle shopping event is coming to Dubai on October 1.
The pop-up, which is celebrating its fifth year and 20th event, will be held at Vida Emirates Hills.
PosH-RacK has been artistically curated to help customers find stellar items that will be perfect for festive and party wear. There will be close to 32 brands showcasing clothes accessories, fine jewels, home decor and more in western and fusion wear for men and women.
The pop-up is the brainchild of Shefali Munshi, co-curated by Sharmilla Khanna, and this year they will be collaborating with Gargash Hospital to kick off PINKtober Breast Cancer Awareness month by giving complimentary screenings at The PosH RacK Festive Edit Dubai.
Some of the brands that will be on display include skincare line Beautybybie (BiE) and designs by Vikram Phadnis, Varoin Marwah, Bangladeshi celebrity designer Farhana Zahedi, Jewels by Queenie, Mohini Rajani, Outloud by Priyanka Chaturvedi and Nishkara.
The pop-up will be held on October 1 at VIDA Emirates Hills Hotel, from 10am to 8pm. Entry is free.