The Posh Rack showcase will be held on April 20

Image Credit: Supplied

Designer to the stars Pallavi Jaikishan will be in Dubai for the Posh Rack fashion event that will be held on April 20 at The Palace Downtown Dubai. Jaikishan will launch her global Designer Pret Line for Ramadan.

Other designer labels at the event include Seema Khan, Nandita Mahtani, Anni Teriani Luxury Bags & Scarves and Itsom by Somya Khurana, among others.

Pinky Durrany, a designer label from Pakistan, will also be making its Middle East debut with capes and fusion wear for Ramadan.

The Happiness Fitt Workshop will host a series throughout the day for complimentary mind and body fit sessions.