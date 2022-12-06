Famed Pakistani singer and composer Abida Parveen will grace the stage at the Coca-Cola Arena on December 9 for a concert.
Parveen is one of the best known Sufi singers and has earned the moniker of the ‘Queen of Qawwalis’.
She is set to make a rare appearance in Dubai for her event, Sufiyana – Live in Concert, organised by Blu Blood and Rehan Siddiqi.
“Music is a universal language; it transcends all barriers. We could all use a little peace and love in our hearts and there is only love in music,” Parveen said in a statement.
Parveen is known for songs such as ‘Jis Din Ke Saajan’, ‘Har Ek Baat Pe’, ‘Chhaap Tilak Sab’ and ‘Main Naraye Mastana’.
Tickets to Sufiyana – Live in Concert start from Dh150 per person and are available online.