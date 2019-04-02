Circus performers are invited to audition for the opportunity

Image Credit: Supplied

If you’re a circus performer in the GCC ready to wow your audience, ‘Wow’ at The Rotunda is looking for you.

An ongoing acrobatic production taking place at the Rotunda, Caesars Bluewaters Dubai’s entertainment venue, ‘Wow’ is giving one talent from the region a chance to open for the show on May 3.

To perform ahead of the ‘Wow’ production, talents are asked to upload two-minute acts online and email the link to the venue by April 7. If chosen, they will be tasked with performing live in front of a panel of judges on April 14. Finalist videos will then be posted to social media on April 16 for a week of public voting,

The judges are seeking extraordinary circus and variety acts with a contemporary flare, from clowns, acrobats, trained animals, trapeze acts and dancers to jugglers, magicians, unicyclists and stunt-oriented artists.

Criteria includes concept, costume, choice of make-up, choice of music and presentation.