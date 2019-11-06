The pop-rock band joins Lauryn Hill and Lionel Richie at the three-day event in 2020

One Republic Image Credit: Facebook.com/OneRepublic

American pop-rock band One Republic has been announced as the final headliner to perform at the Emirates Airline Dubai Jazz Festival next year.

The six-member band, comprising lead vocalist Ryan Tedder, guitarist Zach Filkins, guitarist Drew Brown, bassist and cellist Brent Kutzle, drummer Eddie Fisher and keyboardist Brian Willett, will close the three-day festival on February 28 at the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre.

After the band’s breakthrough in 2002, it took a few years for One Republic to hit the big leagues with 2007’s ‘Dreaming Out Loud’ and the single, ‘Apologize’, which earned the band a Grammy nomination. One Republic’s second album, ‘Waking Up’, hit the big leagues two years later and there’s been no looking back since.

With hit tracks to its name, including ‘If I Lose Myself’, ‘Counting Stars’ and ‘No Vacancy’, One Republic has sold more than 10 million records worldwide.

The performance in Dubai next year will be the band’s second at the Dubai Jazz Festival, after having staged a sold-out concert back in 2013. Support will be provided by jazz band Sammy Miller & The Congregation at the 18th edition of the festival.

The announcement follows Lauryn Hill being named as the headliner on the opening day of the jazz festival on February 26, followed by Lionel Richie confirmed to play on February 27.