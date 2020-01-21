DJs and global bands will perform across six stages at the end of the month

The fourth Barzakh Festival will take place on January 31 at the Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD), featuring music from around the world.

The event will include four debuts and a world premiere across three stages. Six bands and locally based DJs will take the stage.

AMMAR 808, Sofiane Saidi and Mazalda make their UAE debut, while BCUC and Bokante make their Middle East debut. There will also be a world premiere, commissioned by The Arts Center at NYUAD.

Dubai’s NOON will play inventive arrangements of the music of Umm Kulthum. La Dame Blanche will also perform.

DJs Karrouhat and Marise Cardoso aka Djiva, will play between band sets.