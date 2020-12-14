US band Kiss will perform in the UAE for New Year's Eve. Image Credit: Supplied

New Year’s Eve in Dubai has always been larger than life, so who better to ring in 2021 with than rock stars Kiss?

The legendary US rock band, known for hits such as ‘Rock And Roll All Nite’ and ‘I Was Made For Lovin’ You’, will play what’s reportedly going be their “biggest concert ever” at Atlantis, The Palm on New Year’s Eve. The concert will be live-streamed in countries such as Japan, Mexico and the US.

The show will reportedly feature massive pyrotechnics and will be filmed by more than 50 cameras providing 360-degree views, so you won’t miss a thing. The event will be streamed live online from 9pm and streaming packages start from $39.99. Attendance to the live concert is limited to guests staying at Atlantis, The Palm over New Year’s Eve.

EDM Enthusiasts

DJ Said Mrad. Image Credit: Supplied

If EDM is more your genre, then catch a pioneer of Arabic electronic music DJ Said Mrad at Dubai Opera’s New Year’s Eve 2021 show. The event will also see performances by DJ Saif & Sound and Carrie Gibson’s Nuvo Soul Band. In keeping with COVID-19 restrictions, the concert will be fully seated and includes canapes, mains and desserts served to the table.

Elsewhere in the city, Syrian pop star Nassif Zeytoun, best known for the 2014 hit ‘Mesh Aam Tezbat Maae’, will perform a NYE concert at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Lebanese singer Wael Kfoury and Mouhamad Khairy will take to the stage on New Year’s Eve for a show at the Festival Arena.

Fun with the family

For those seeking family friendly activities over NYE, the Al Seef Sea Kite Show is sure to entertain the kids. Watch as huge sea-creature themed kites take over the Dubai Shopping Festival Markets at Al Seef Presented by Al Foah.