The competition is open to those in the Arab world above the age of 13

Image Credit: Supplied

National Geographic Abu Dhabi (NGAD) and dairy brand Almarai have kicked off the 9th edition of Moments, an annual regional photography competition in the Middle East.

This year, the theme of the competition is ‘Souqs’, asking participants to capture the diversity of these popular markets around the Arab world.

The contest will also feature a Junior category for photographers aged 13-17.

“The great success of the competition gives us a new challenge to ensure we reach a largest number of applicants from diverse backgrounds and give them the platform to express their creativity and stories to be shared across the region,” said Abdulrahman Awadh Al Harthi, Acting Executive Director of Television & Executive Director of Abu Dhabi Radio Network at Abu Dhabi Media.

Judges this year include Hussam R Abdulqader, CMO of Almarai and Mohammad Muheisen, a National Geographic photographer, two-time Pulitzer Prize-winner, and founder of Dutch non-profit organisation Everyday Refugees Foundation.

Each photo is accompanied by a detailed description and story, with importance placed on geographic, social and cultural context. Entries should uphold the ethics of National Geographic’s global standards of ensuring that images accurately represent cultures, ecosystems and wildlife.

The competition ends on July 27.