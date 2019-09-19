Reigning Miss Universe Catriona Gray arrived in Dubai late Wednesday night on a flight from New York City. The 25-year-old Filipino beauty queen is in the UAE for a three-day visit, as part of her project with the Dubai-based Xpedition Magazine.
Gray will meet fans at an even at BurJuman mall on Thursday night, where a number of UAE-based designers will showcase their latest collections.
On Friday, she will attend a gala that will see her honoured as Woman of the Year, along with other achievers from the UAE. The gala will also benefit the non-profit Smile Train that provides free surgery for people born with cleft lips. Tickets for the ticketed event are available on xagadubai.com.
