Abu Dhabi: The Middle East Film and Comic Con is about to get more exciting as G-Force is coming to this year’s edition, ready to teach and dance every night from March 3 to 5 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).
Hailing from the Philippines, G-Force made its mark in the dance scene both locally and in the global arena. Created in 2005, G-Force revolutionized the landscape of dance on mainstream television, headlining most of the relevant musical variety shows and specials on TV, choreographing, staging and performing in major concerts for A-list celebrities in their home country and all over the world. All these were made possible by the leadership of its genius Artistic Director, Teacher Georcelle Dapat-Sy.
For this year’s MEFCC, G-Force is set to give all attendees the grandest time as they launch their nightly live dance tutorial May G-Force Be with You: A Demo Dance Class headed by artistic director Teacher Georcelle, happening at 7.45pm on Friday, March 3; 8.45pm on Saturday, March 4; and 7.15pm on Sunday, March 5.
Learn from a guided, step-by-step choreography class to some of the most popular songs of the era.
You can also try high-energy pop-up dance classes in Gold’s Gym, Reef Mall, Dubai and Dee Studio, 1st Floor Landmark Plaza Building, Hamdan, Abu Dhabi on March 2, 4 and 5. Learn the hippest moves with Teacher Georcelle, along with celebrity choreographers Jaja, Jorge, Michael, and Myka.
Cost: Starts at Dh120 for early-bird tickets, Dh150 regular tickets; Location: Gold’s Gym, Reef Mall, Dubai and Dee Studio, 1st Floor Landmark Plaza Building, Hamdan, Abu Dhabi