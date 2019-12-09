American comedian is best known for his jokes about race

American funnyman Maz Jobrani, the founding member of the Axis of Evil comedy tour featuring Middle Eastern comedians, will return to Dubai on December 13 for two back-to-back shows at the DIFC Gate Avenue.

Jobrani, who last performed in the UAE in 2015, has appeared in many films and TV shows including ‘The Interpreter’ and ‘Superior Donuts’. In 2014, he wrote and starred in the film ‘Jimmy Vestvood: Amerikan Hero’. In 2015 he released his memoir ‘I’m Not a Terrorist, But I’ve Played One On TV’.

The Iran-born comedian is best known for his jokes about race and the perceptions of people from the Middle East in the US.