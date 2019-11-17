Image Credit:

Dubai’s Malhaar Centre for Performing Arts will perform a rendition of Mahatma Gandhi’s ‘Raghupati Raghav’ in Arabic and Hindi at their next Music in the Park community event on November 29 at JLT Park.

The UAE National Day event will see students of Gems Modern Academy, Dubai perform, as well as more than 50 UAE-based artists who will perform Hindustani music and dance such as Bharatanatyam. There will also be live painting by local artists.

Music in the Park is a community event with past editions held on the occasion of Holi, the festival of colours; Baisakhi, the Hindu-Sikh festival; and on Diwali, the festival of lights.

“This year, the world is celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and it is the perfect occasion to celebrate the message of peace with the UAE’s Year of Tolerance. We would like to blend the national theme of the country with music, dance, harmony and peace,” said Jogiraj Sikidar, founder and director of Malhaar Centre for Performing Arts. “Malhaar aims to bring best of Indo-Arabic performing arts by involving the local community and showcasing their talent.”