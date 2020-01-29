Scary Beauty. Image Credit:

An android opera featuring a humanoid robot conducting a human orchestra will be staged on January 31 at the Sharjah Performing Arts Academy. Previously showin in Japan, Australia and Germany, ‘Scary Beauty’ will see music created in real time by human musicians and artificial intelligence.

While the music was composed by Japanese musician Keiichiro Shibuya, the android, Alter 3, is responsible for deciding and leading tempo, volume and singing expression. The show will explore the relationship between terror and beauty, and humanity’s fear of being made redundant in the future, said organisers.