Liveloud, a contemporary worship concert event made up of young and talented Filipino singers and composers, will stage its final world tour for 2019 at the Sharjah Expo Centre on November 29.

Liveloud started in the Philippines in 2009 as a contemporary worship concert initiated by a youth group. After touring Switzerland, UK and Canada, the Sharjah show will feature performances by young and talented individuals with their new and original compositions.

They will be also be meeting and greeting concertgoers after the show in celebration of their 10th year anniversary.