Liveloud, a music concert group made up of young and talented Filipino singers and composers, will stage the final leg of their world tour for 2019 at the Sharjah Expo Centre on Friday, November 29.

Liveloud started in the Philippines in 2009 as a youth music composition and recording group.

After touring Switzerland, UK and Canada, the Sharjah show will feature performances by the group with their new and original compositions.

The show in Sharjah is expected to entertain 4,000 people and bring Filipinos and other nationalities together.