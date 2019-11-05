Richie will join Lauryn Hill at the event, with tickets going on sale on November 6

American singer, songwriter and record producer Lionel Richie has been confirmed as the second headliner act at the Emirates Airline Dubai Jazz Festival.

He will perform on February 27 at the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre.

Richie’s announcement comes a day after Lauryn Hill was revealed as the performer to headline day one of the jazz festival.

The singer, who kicked off a successful solo career in the 80s after being a member of the soul band, The Commodores, continued his musical reign through the 80s and 90s with hit tracks such as ‘Easy’, ‘Sail On’ and ‘Still’.

The artist’s 1983 album ‘Can’t Slow Down’ went on to win the Grammy for Album of the Year. Richie also co-wrote the 1985 single ‘We Are the World’ with Michael Jackson, which sold more than 20 million copies and also earned him a Grammy.

His successful career has also included an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song for ‘Endless Love’, followed by an Oscar and a Golden Globe win for Best Original Song for ‘Say You, Say Me’ from ‘White Nights’.