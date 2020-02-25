More than 17 classes will be held on the day, which will also be open to the public

Fitness company Les Mills Middle East will host their annual instructor event, focused on introducing the latest Les Mills releases to their existing instructors — and fans of the programmes — on March 6 at Al Serkal Avenue in Dubai.

The event will offer 17 classes in one day, covering all the newest releases via large scale workouts.

A limited number of tickets will also be open to the public, giving Les Mills enthusiasts and those looking to become an instructor the chance to get involved in a day of fitness and mingle with existing Les Mills instructors from across the region.