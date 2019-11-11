The Colombian singer will perform in February at the Coca-Cola Arena

Colombian singer Maluma is bringing his 11:11 world tour to Dubai next year, where the Latino star will stage a concert at the Coca-Cola Arena.

The February 14 Valentine’s Day concert will be the Grammy winner’s first performance in the Middle East.

Maluma, 25, is one of the most recent breakthrough artists in Latin music, boasting hit collaborations with Madonna, Shakira, Ricky Martin and Thalia among others.

Some of his best known tracks include ‘Obsession’, ‘Miss Independent’ and ‘Pasarla Bien’, from his debut album ‘Magia’ in 2012. His collaborative efforts ‘Chantaje’ with Shakira, followed by ‘Medellin’ and ‘I’m Loca’ with Madonna, earned him top place on the Latin charts.

Known for his reggaeton and pop influence, Maluma will be accompanied on stage in Dubai with his band and dancers.