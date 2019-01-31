Visa, a key sponsor of DSF, continues to reward card holders with offers for the whole family. Thrill seekers can enjoy 15 per cent off Dubai Pass and up to 20 per cent off at attractions at Meraas. In addition, Visa customers can take advantage of rewards at Majid Al Futtaim malls with 25 per cent off across select attractions, as well as 25 per cent off on stays at Jumeirah. Food enthusiasts can feast with a 20 per cent off at Jumeirah and Meraas across their food and beverage outlets, while shoppers can enjoy an additional 15 per cent off at Splash on purchases above Dh250.