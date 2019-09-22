Image Credit:

Canadian-Belgian singer Lara Fabian will celebrate 30 years of her career at a Dubai concert this year, which will take place at Coca-Cola Arena on December 20.

The artist, who will celebrate her 50th birthday in January, is best known for hits such as Je T’aime and Je Suis Malade. Fabian most recently released her 14th album, Papillon.

“This is an epic concert to Dubai’s calendar; it doesn’t only bring a multi-award-winning artist to the Emirate, we are also honouring her milestone birthday and her 30 years in music, which is absolutely amazing,” said Aleksandra Gorokhova, marketing manager at Mission Control X.

Fabian released her self-titled debut album in 1991 and has since sold millions of records.