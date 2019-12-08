Australian singer-songwriter wowed the crowd with countless hits and a few outfit changes

Australian pop star and style icon Kylie Minogue returned to the UAE at the Dubai Rugby Sevens on Saturday night, and the singer pulled out all the stops for her devoted fans — including a number of dazzling outfit changes.

Minogue performed on the final evening of the annual rugby tournament in the UAE — which celebrated 50 years this year — where she showcased hits including ‘Love at First Sight’, ‘On A Night Like This’, ‘Get Outta My Way’, ‘Shocked’, ‘Step Back in Time’, ‘Where the Wild Roses Grow’, ‘Celebration’ and ‘Spinning Around’.

When it came to her track ‘Especially for You’, Minogue referred to it as “one gigantic duet” between herself and her vocal followers in the audience.

In typical Minogue fashion, the show was just as much about her beloved music as it was about creating arresting visuals on stage. During ‘Especially for You’, the singer swayed in a silver, floor-length, reflective sequinned dress, juxtaposed against a massive digital floral background. Meanwhile, two of her performers held each other in the shadows and danced to her voice.

“This is the best office party — this actually is our office Christmas party, by the way,” she joked.

When Minogue performed ‘Wow’, she was wearing an equally shiny number — a bronzy gold retro shirt-pant combo that felt both nostalgic and futuristic. Perhaps her most show-stopping outfit change, however, which she later posted to Twitter and credited to London fashion house Christopher Kane, was a puff-sleeve lace-sequin number that glittered elegantly under the stage lights.

But she broke the shimmery streak of outfits for one particular song, which also coincidentally broke the internet: ‘Can’t Get You Outta My Head’.

She performed the track with a disco tinge to it, and as some fans speculated on social media, this could be a hint at the genre her upcoming album may take.

“I think I’m just going to let the next track start — I’m not even sure if I need the microphone,” said Minogue, dressed in a lobster red jumpsuit, as the crowd erupted into a singalong of the single.

(One fan later tweeted, “Kylie Minogue did a Nu-disco remix of Can’t Get You Out of my Head in Dubai, I think she’s teasing the serve of the Nu-disco album that’s to come,” with a gif of singer Brandy crying and falling to the floor.)

2019 has been a big year for Minogue, who released her greatest hits compilation ‘Step Back in Time: The Definitive Collection’ in June.

She also came full circle when she made her debut at Glastonbury Festival in the UK this year, 14 years after she had to cancel her headlining set at the same festival due to her breast cancer diagnoses in 2005. Minogue’s reportedly broke records for highest attendance at Glastonbury in history, beating both Ed Sheeran and Adele.

Minogue, who turned 51 over the summer, has released 14 studio albums to date, starting with her debut album ‘Kylie’ in 1988 and wrapping up with her 2018 record ‘Golden’.

Dubai-based artist and illustrator Khalid Mezaina tweeted that this was his 10th time seeing Minogue in concert.