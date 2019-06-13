The show will take place on December 6 and will celebrate 50 years of the sporting event

Kylie Minogue Image Credit: Supplied

Australian pop star Kylie Minogue will return to Dubai on December 6, performing at the Emirates Airline Dubai Rugby Sevens as the sporting event celebrates its 50th anniversary.

The singer will take the stage at 9.30pm on Friday evening to perform hits from her career, which spans three decades. She is best known for hits such as ‘The Loco-Motion’ and ‘Can’t Get You Out of My Head’.

Minogue previously performed in Festival City in the UAE in 2008, and headlined the Dubai World Cup in 2015.

“I’m really excited to be coming back to Dubai and to take part in this amazing event,” said the singer in a statement.

“As the longest running sports event in the Middle East, we want all our fans to celebrate our 50 year milestone in style. As well as three days of the best Rugby Sevens in the world, plenty of family and kids’ activities and hospitality, we’re incredibly excited to bring one of the most successful artists in history to the stage,” said Gary Chapman, President Group Services and dnata, Emirates Group.