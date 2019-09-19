The exhibition will feature everything from casual to festive and wedding wear

Bollywood director and producer Karan Johar’s fine jewellery brand Tyaani will be one of more than 100 brands to showcase at the festive edition of fashion exhibition Divalicious, to be held at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers in Dubai on September 20 and 21.

Besides high-end jewellery, the exhibition will feature everything from casual to festive and wedding wear, as well as accessories and home decor.

Divalicious exhibitions have been held around the world, from Hong Kong to London and Singapore, and the exhibitors in Dubai span 90 countries this edition.