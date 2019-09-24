Rajneesh and Gaurav Kapoor to perform at Headlines Cafe this month

Rajneesh Kapoor. Image Credit:

Indian stand-up comedians Rajneesh Kapoor and Gaurav Kapoor are headed to Dubai for an evening of laughter this September.

The duo will perform on September 28 at Headlines Cafe, Ibis Hotel, Dubai World Trade Centre for the ‘Comedy Box Office’ event.

No stranger to entertainment industry, Rajneesh is well-known as the creator of his comic strip, ‘This is Our Life’, which makes tongue-in-cheek observations on everyday matters. Gaurav shot to fame after opening for English comedian Russell Brand during his India tour in 2015.