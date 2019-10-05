K-Pop group B.I.G. Image Credit: Korean Cultural Center in the UAE

K-Pop fever has hit higher than ever in the UAE this month. Groups B.I.G and D-Crunch are officially coming down to Abu Dhabi.

In celebration of the Year of Tolerance, Korea Festival 2019 is bringing rookie group D-Crunch to the emirate for a mini performance on October 24. Alongside other musicians, the idol act will be the final performers of the night and will take over the stage for around 40 minutes.

As part of the second K-Music Night, B.I.G, also known as Boys in Groove, will be holding their own concert where they’ll perform Arabic covers as well as their own songs. The boys’ hour and a half performance will take place on November 7 at the Cultural Foundation in Abu Dhabi as well.

B.I.G have gained traction for their outstanding covers of Arabic hit songs including Emirati singer Hussain Al Jassmi’s song ‘Boshret Kheir’, The5’s ‘La Bezzaf’, and Abu and Yousra’s popular 2017 track ‘3 Daqat’ as part of their Global Cover Project. They’ve even released an Arabic version of their single, ‘Hello Hello’ in response to the overwhelming support from Arab fans. The highlight of the show may be when the members showcase their Arabic-speaking skills on stage.

As for the rookies D-Crunch, or Diamond-Crunch, they may have debuted in August 2018 but they’re smashing it with powerful performances and songs fit to virtually crush the strongest gemstones, one step at a time. Signed under All-S Company, the hip-hop oriented group has nine members — Hyunoh, Hyunwoo, Chanyoung, Jungseung, Dylan, Hyunwook, Hyunho, Minhyuk and O.V — all of whom are involved in the production of their discographies and choreographies.

The annual festival has been hosted by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea and the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development of the UAE since 2013, aimed at bringing Korean culture to the UAE.

This revelation comes after Korea Brand & Content Expo 2019 Dubai announced it will be bringing popular artists K-Pop groups Seventeen and SF9, actress Ha Ji Won as well as other musicians to Dubai this month. It’s the biggest and first of its kind in the region and will take place from October 16 to 18 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.