After wrapping up hosting duties at the first ever Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in Abu Dhabi on Friday, looks like pop star Jason Derulo is extending his UAE stay. He’s performing at two Dubai night clubs on September 26 (White Dubai) and September 27 (Drai’s Dubai).

The American singer-songwriter, who celebrated his 30th birthday on September 21, is known for his single ‘Whatcha Say’, which became the most widely played radio single of all time. Derulo’s 2014 album, ‘Talk Dirty’, spawned five platinum singles that sold a collective 16 million units worldwide including: ‘The Other Side’, ‘Talk Dirty’ (feat. 2 Chainz), ‘Marry Me’, ‘Wiggle’ (feat. Snoop Dogg) and ‘Trumpets’. The track ‘Talk Dirty’ more than six million singles worldwide.