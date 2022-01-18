Japanese performer Kenichi Ebina, who won talent show ‘America’s Got Talent’ in 2013, will bring his unique brand of dance to City Centre Mirdif on January 19 as part of the mall’s Dubai Shopping Festival celebrations.
Ebina combines freestyle, hip hop, mime, martial arts and jazz for a unique, robotic form of dance, which impressed judges of the hit show’s eight season.
The biography on his official website says Ebina went to study in the United States in 1994 and started hip hop dancing as a hobby.
Ebina then kicked off his dance career with the group BiTriP in 2001. The Japanese dance troupe won first place and became the Grand Champion of Apollo Amateur Night, a competition at the famous New York City music hall. Ebina was also the two-time Grand Champion of Apollo Amateur Night in 2006 and 2007.
Years later, he made a name for himself on the global stage when he participated in ‘America’s Got Talent’. He performed two dance routines during the finals and won on September 18, 2013.
His website also says he has performed at events such as a private party for singer Madonna and a Cirque Du Soleil show.
Ebina, 47, will perform at City Centre Mirdif January 19 At 5pm, 6pm, 7.30pm and 8.30pm.