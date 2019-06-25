The event will be held in the emirate in October

Image Credit: Supplied

The UK’s Insomnia Gaming Festival will make its debut in Dubai on October 17.

The three-day event will be held at the Meydan Grandstand, featuring popular video games, retro gaming, a drone racing competition and a Virtual Reality section allowing participants to experience the next dimension in gaming.

Gamers will also be able to compete in tournaments and watch professional eSports gamers battle it out in real time.

Other attractions at Insomnia Dubai will include a cosplay area and an expo where fans can pick up gaming merchandise and meet gaming influencers and publishers showcasing their latest releases and also pose with ‘special guests’ for selfies. Further information on the guests have yet to be released.