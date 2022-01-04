Bollywood singer Guru Randhawa gave audiences a chance to dance into 2022 at a New Year’s Eve concert in Ras Al Khaimah that was punctuated by a breathtaking display of fireworks
Brought by Truckers UAE and Coreme in association with The Brew, Zee Group and Gulf News, the NYE event featured food trucks, a kids’ zone and more. It started with light music as guests enjoyed the facilities at the venue. The evening’s mood then picked up as a DJ kickstarted the New Year party of 2021.
Randhawa, the headline act, took to the stage and boosted the crowd’s energy as they danced and sang along to his hit tunes. Randhawa even jumped off stage to interact with the crowd.
As the night drew nearer to midnight, guests moved to the creek to witness the fireworks display that will go down in the Guinness Book of World Records for ‘Highest Altitude Multirotor/Drone Fireworks Display.’
“It has been a successful event that was held under all of the COVID protocols advised by the Federal Government,” said Vishal Mahajan, chief organiser. “Our volunteers, staff, security did a wonderful job with the entire event. For me, the most exciting part was seeing the crowd enjoying themselves with Guru Randhawa who did a fantastic job with his performance. The fireworks were so spectacular we are all quite excited to have started 2022 in this spectacular fashion, we would like to wish a very Happy New Year to you all.”