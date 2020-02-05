Singers SP Balasubramanyam, Hariharan, Mukesh and Swetha Mohan will perform with him

After a gap of 15 years, Indian maestro and five-time Indian National Award-winning music composer Ilaiyaraaja will perform in the UAE at a concert entitled ‘Isai Rajangam 2020’ on March 27 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal will be in the front row as a special guest and award-winning singers including SP Balasubramanyam, Hariharan, Mukesh and Swetha Mohan will perform his compositions on stage.

In a tightly-controlled press conference held at the Burj Khalifa where journalists were requested not to ask ‘controversial questions’, Ilaiyaraja expressed his happiness at returning to this region where he will showcase his glorious 44-year musical journey. The UAE is his first stop in his musical global tour that would take him to countries including Ireland, London and Singapore.

“There are no parameters or hard-fast rules to creating music. If music touches people’s hearts, then it is music … Music should come to you, then it’s pure music,” said Illaiyaraaja.

Asked about his take on younger composers, Ilaiyaraaja defiantly said. that he never gives ‘what others are up to” any thought as it doesn’t serve much purpose.

The music idol has composed more than 7,000 songs and provided film scores for more than 1,000 films.

His last work was in ‘Psycho’ in 2020 and his first work was the 1976 film ‘Annakili’.