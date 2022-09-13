Popular Indian comedian Gaurav Kapoor will bring his viral brand of comedy to Dubai on September 24.
He’s set to perform at Emirates Theatre, Emirates International School in Jumeirah, as part of IndiaCast Media Distribution Pvt Ltd’s stand-up comedy event ‘Colors Laughter Night’.
“It brings me great joy to be back in Dubai as a part of Colors Laughter Night series. The show will be filled with stories weaved out of my personal experiences. I look forward to meeting the audience and hope they like what we have in store for them,” Kapoor said in a statement.
Kapoor boasts a following of over one million on YouTube, where his videos are much-loved by audiences. The comedian is known for his mix of observational humour and anecdotes where he narrates stories from corporate offices, festivals and his marriage.
Commenting on the show, Sheetal Mehra, Business Head, Middle East, Africa and Global Syndication Head - IndiaCast Media Pvt Ltd says: “IndiaCast is renowned for bringing the best of live comedy events in UAE and it’s a great delight to bring ‘Colors Laughter Night featuring Gaurav Kapoor’ Live in Dubai. Gaurav Kapoor is a crowd favourite, and we absolutely love his razor-sharp wit and candid humour. We believe in engaging our viewers with the best of entertainment – be it on-air or through off-air initiatives like this one. Our last event featuring Amit Tandon was a huge success and we are sure that stand-up comedy lovers will not want to miss this second event in our series.”
Don’t miss it!
‘Colors Laughter Night featuring Gaurav Kapoor’ takes place on September 24 at Emirates Theatre, Emirates International School, Jumeirah, Dubai. Doors open at 7pm and the show starts at 8pm. Tickets are available online starting from Dh150.