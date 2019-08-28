Khatri is one of the first few comics from Asia to have his own Netflix special called ‘Happiest Ending’. Over the years he has performed at various international venues and won awards in the process. Besides stand-up, Khatri has also branched out to help youth dealing with depression and anxiety. After losing a close friend, the comedian joined hands with his sister and psychiatrist, Anjali Chabbria, to start a show called ‘The Nut and the Shrink’. Together, they conduct the programme at colleges across Mumbai to raise awareness.