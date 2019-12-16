Indian comedian Amit Tandon is set to return to Dubai in January for another live performance. The stand-up artist will perform on January 17 at Emirates Theatre, Emirates International School, Jumeirah.
The night, which is expected to be a mix of English and Hindi, will see Tandon in his element, discussing everything from marriage to politics, all with a dash of humour. Over the years, Tandon has made amassed a fan following with his videos garnering more than 100 million views across social media platforms.
One of the first three Indian comedians to appear in a Netflix special, Tandon’s ‘Comedians of the World’ appearance further cemented his fandom.
Doors open at 7pm on the day, for an 8pm start. Tickets start at Dh75 and are available online.