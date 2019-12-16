The stand-up will perform in the emirate in January

Indian comedian Amit Tandon is set to return to Dubai in January for another live performance. The stand-up artist will perform on January 17 at Emirates Theatre, Emirates International School, Jumeirah.

The night, which is expected to be a mix of English and Hindi, will see Tandon in his element, discussing everything from marriage to politics, all with a dash of humour. Over the years, Tandon has made amassed a fan following with his videos garnering more than 100 million views across social media platforms.

One of the first three Indian comedians to appear in a Netflix special, Tandon’s ‘Comedians of the World’ appearance further cemented his fandom.