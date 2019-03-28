Also joining them will be bands Lagori and Local Train, along with singer Karthik

Indian bands Avial, Agam, Lagori and Local Train, along with singer Karthik, will be performing at Bollywood Parks on April 5.

Karthik, who has sung a number of songs for popular Indian music directors, including AR Rahman, Ilaiyaraaja, Hamsalekha and Vidyasagar, will perform his latest movie tracks.

Kerala-based Avial is well known for its electronic, folk and alternative rock infused with earthy Malayalam poetry on social and political issues, which has earned them recognition at the Rolling Stone Rock Awards in 2009. Bengaluru-based Agam has performed at MTV’s Coke Studio and is known for its Carnatic progressive rock.

When it comes to rock and acoustic, Delhi-based Local Train were named the No 1 rock band by Sennheiser India in 2015. Meanwhile, Bengaluru-based Lagori combine Indian classical melodies and inflections with rock.