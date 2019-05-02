The artist is best known for her collaborations with Gwen Stefani and Iggy Azalea

Image Credit: Supplied

Indian-American rapper and songwriter Raja Kumari will take to the stage for a special gig in Dubai on May 3.

The artist, best known for her hit collaborations with international stars, including Gwen Stefani, Iggy Azalea, Fifth Harmony, Fall Out Boy and Knife Party, along with a Grammy nomination in 2015, will perform at Bar Baar, Majestic Hotel for the ‘Avengers’ night.

Kumari has also contributed to Bollywood films, with her vocals on Jugni, Allah Dhuhai Hai and, more recently, Husn Parcham from Zero.

Joining Kumari will be DJs Akhtar and Lloyd, prominent artists from India.