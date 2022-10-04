Grammy-winning pop rock band Imagine Dragons will bring their global Mercury World Tour to the UAE on January 26.
Produced by Live Nation, the tour is in support of their double-disc album, ‘Mercury — Acts 1 & 2’ and will see the four-member group take to the stage at Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.
Comprising of lead singer Dan Reynolds, guitarist Wayne Sermon, bassist Ben McKee and drummer Daniel Platzman, Imagine Dragons has a number of hits to their name including ‘Radioactive’, ‘Demons’, ‘Thunder’ and ‘Believe’.
Their newest 32-track double album ‘Mercury — Acts 1 & 2’ includes hit singles ‘Enemy’, ‘Bones’ and ‘Sharks’.
‘Bones’ has gathered over 331 million streams to date and the accompanying music video has scored 31 million-plus YouTube views. The song also cracked the Billboard Hot 100 and attracted widespread acclaim.
The band joins a stellar line-up of events that are set to take place in Abu Dhabi next year, including a concert by British music icon Sting, the International Indian Film Academy Awards, and a concert by K-pop sensations Blackpink.
Tickets for the Imagine Dragons concert go on sale online on October 7 at 12pm and start from Dh250.