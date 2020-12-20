Get into the groove this New Year’s Eve as Emirati singing sensation Hussain Al Jassmi is all set to perform at the newly opened Khorfakkan Amphitheatre in Sharjah. Joining him on the stage will be Egyptian singer Angham.
The duo will also be putting on a double act featuring their most popular hits.
Al Jassmi, who recently performed at the opening ceremony of the Dubai Shopping Festival, will perform his biggest hits, including the chart topper ‘Sittah Al Sobh’, along with ‘Bel Bont el Areed’, ‘Ra’ak Allah’ and ‘Mohem Jeddan’. Angham’s playlist will include the immensely popular ‘Shantet Safar’, ‘Ya Reitak Fahimni’, ‘Sede Wesalak’, and more.
Tickets are now on sale and start at Dh75.
Seating capacity at the amphitheatre has been limited to comply with the precautionary measures against COVID-19. All mandatory measures as specified by the authorities will be followed, including sterilisation of the premises, installation of sterilisation gates, and provision of face masks, among others.
The 190,000-sq.ft. Roman-style amphitheatre was inaugurated on December 14. The semicircular structure has an imposing stone facade that includes 234 arches and 295 columns and is situated on an elevated hillock affording visitors a view overlooking the Khorfakkan corniche.