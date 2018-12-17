Dubai will get its first ever Santa Run on December 21, with a kick off from Dubai Festival City at 8.30am. The fun marathon will have two distances: a 2.5km for kids and beginners, and a 5lm for the more serious runners.
All registered participants will receive a Santa T-shirt, hat and a beard. But participants are encouraged to get creative with their costumes, with prizes being given for the best dressed Santa.
“This is a time where families come together to celebrate the holiday spirit. Keeping that in mind, we are proud to introduce the Santa Run to Dubai. More than just the race, we will also be having some of Dubai Festival City’s best retailers with their booths, where visitors can get a taste of the shopping opportunities in Dubai Festival City. We hope that through this event we will be able to play a role in bringing our community one step closer to each other,” said Samer Zabian, director – residential and commercial property at Al Futtaim Group Real Estate.
Tickets are priced Dh175 for both distances and are available online. Registrations close on December 20 at 5pm.