The Arts Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) and the Institut francais in the UAE are presenting ‘Danser Casa’, a hip hop dance show on April 29.

Two pioneers of French hip hop dance — Mourad Merzouki and Kader Attou — join forces, choreographing a piece for eight performers, as they explore the roots of street dance and the spirit of Casablanca’s young dancers.

Merzouki and Attou’s choreography aims to convey the tension in Casablanca, made up of latent violence and unspoken love. This performance will showcase dance duels and acrobatics.

“This powerful dance show inspired by the hectic city life in Casablanca invites us on a journey in the streets of this multifaceted city where modern architecture mixes with the narrow and traditional streets of the Medina. This blend of cultures and atmospheres embodies one of the main features of the Emirati-French Cultural Dialogue: to shed a light on cultural exchanges, cooperation, learning and discovery of new cultures,” said Ludovic Pouille, Ambassador of France to the UAE in a statement.

“The hip hop dance scene in France that Mourad Merzouki and Kader Attou pioneered has flourished with work at the highest level of artistry. And the hip hop scene in Morocco, and throughout the Arab world, has been blossoming in recent years. This show, extending a rich collaboration between the UAE and France around arts and culture, is a perfect high note on which to end our season,” Executive Artistic Director at The Arts Center Bill Bragin said.