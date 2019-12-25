Mona Helmy

“I spent yesterday relaxing, so I can have the energy to go on my shopping mission today. I am really looking forward to the Dubai Shopping Festival. I plan to go early to buy myself a pair of comfortable evening shoes. I will also look at some home ware. I am refurbishing my house, so furniture on sale is definitely a win for me.”

Albert Karras

“I am looking for electronics. I haven’t gotten anyone back home any Christmas presents yet, since I travel to see them in a few days, thought it would be smart to wait until the sales started. I am looking for a nice pair of wireless headphones and a laptop.”

Caroline Wilkins

“New Year’s Eve is almost here and I am in desperate need for a new dress, and because of the sale, I can get it for cheaper than usual. I might even get a second one just in case. The parties just keep on happening.”

Menna Hani