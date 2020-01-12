Supermodel and actress will attend the annual Abu Dhabi Dream Ball

Goodwill Ambassador Helena Christensen travelled out to Colombia to document and photograph internally displaced women in both a rural and an urban environment. She said: I have just returned from a trip to Colombia with UNHCR, where I had the privilege of meeting some incredibly courageous, but very vulnerable women. As a photographer, it was an extraordinary opportunity traveling to Colombia, spending time in communities there, talking to women and documenting their lives – using photography to tell their extraordinary stories. ; Image Credit:

Danish supermodel and photographer Helena Christensen, American actress and ‘Vampire Diaries’ star Kat Graham and British fashion designer Alice Temperley will attend the annual Abu Dhabi Dream Ball on January 23 at the Emirates Palace.

The ball, hosted by the Abu Dhabi-based women’s organisation Sawtouna, will raise funds to improve health care for 74,000 Syrian refugee women and children in Lebanon.

Iconic Arab singer Umm Kulthum’s great niece, Sana’a Nabil, Argentinian pianist Raul Di Blasio, and ‘Arab’s Got Talent’ winners Mayyas Dance Group will also perform.

The event will raise funds via an auction supported by Christie’s, and will feature valuable art pieces.

“This annual gala aims to make a real difference to the lives of refugee women and children in the Middle East,” said Nadine Maalouf, the founder of Sawtouna and co-chair of the Dream Ball Committee. “We’re raising funds that will help safeguard not only the lives of children who are provided with a sustainable health care programme but also the lives of the overall community.”

The first Dream Ball was held last year and raised more than $1 million (Dh3.7 million).