Indian pop singer Guru Randhawa will return to the UAE to perform at the Global Village attraction in Dubai.

The Punjabi singer is best known for his tracks ‘High Rated Gabru’, ‘Suit’ and ‘Lahore’, the latter having crossed 640 million views on YouTube. He composed and sang along with Rajat Nagpal for films such as ‘Hindi Medium’, ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ and ‘Blackmail’.

His song ‘Slowly Slowly’ in collaboration with Pit Bull has already crossed more than 100 million hits on YouTube.