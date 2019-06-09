The ‘Lahore’ hit maker will perform at the Dubai World Trade Centre

Guru Randhawa Image Credit: Supplied

Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa is set to perform in Dubai on June 14.

The ‘Slowly Slowly’ hit maker will headline a gig at the Dubai World Trade Centre, bringing his brand of Punjabi pop to the UAE audience.

Randhawa is best known for his tracks ‘High Rated Gabru’, ‘Suit’ and ‘Lahore’, the latter having crossed 640 million views on YouTube. He composed and sang along with Rajat Nagpal for films such as ‘Hindi Medium’, ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ and ‘Blackmail’.

His latest song ‘Slowly Slowly’ in collaboration with Pit Bull has already crossed more than 100 million hits on YouTube.